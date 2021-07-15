NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.45. NeuroMetrix shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 78,074 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $12.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 28,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $96,573.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 570,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,034.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroMetrix in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroMetrix in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroMetrix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NeuroMetrix in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroMetrix in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NURO)

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

