Neutrino USD Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $396.44 million and approximately $9.60 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00041298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00113446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00147939 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,762.86 or 0.99973138 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.92 or 0.01006956 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 397,545,150 coins and its circulating supply is 397,544,574 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.