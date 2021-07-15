New Gold (TSE:NGD) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.36

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.36 and traded as low as C$2.14. New Gold shares last traded at C$2.18, with a volume of 752,128 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NGD shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$2.15 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of New Gold to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.67.

Get New Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.36. The company has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -29.46.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$208.83 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

New Gold Company Profile (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.