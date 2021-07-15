New Jersey Resources Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:NJR)

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.3325 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.

New Jersey Resources has increased its dividend payment by 22.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

New Jersey Resources stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.70. The company had a trading volume of 308,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,489. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.52. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.03.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $131,707.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,057.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,088.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

