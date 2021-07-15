New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Position Increased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,467 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in New Relic were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 27,023 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at $15,407,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

In other news, EVP Steve Hurn sold 5,911 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $344,256.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,085 shares in the company, valued at $703,830.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,867,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,192 shares of company stock worth $4,392,366 in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $64.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.77. New Relic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $81.10.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 39.09% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

