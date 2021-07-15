NEXT.coin Price Reaches $0.20 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,895.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $460.99 or 0.01445315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.46 or 0.00405878 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00080265 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001612 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00019448 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002831 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

