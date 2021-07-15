NextDAO Tops 1-Day Volume of $153,996.00 (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NextDAO has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $3.66 million and $153,996.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001903 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00041490 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00049999 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,062,813,388 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,581,278 coins. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

