NFJ Investment Group LLC Invests $2.20 Million in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Copart by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Copart by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Copart by 16.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 204,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. increased its stake in Copart by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 73,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 58.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,417,000 after purchasing an additional 100,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total value of $2,155,290.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock opened at $139.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.47. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.19 and a 12-month high of $140.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Securities upped their target price on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

