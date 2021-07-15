NFJ Investment Group LLC Invests $2.81 Million in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 55,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REXR. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Shares of REXR stock opened at $58.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.76. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $59.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $4,292,044.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,694.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $155,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.