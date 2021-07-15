NFJ Investment Group LLC Invests $3.14 Million in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 59,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Cabot at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 57.9% during the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 46,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 238.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 42,996 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 25.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 440,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after purchasing an additional 88,607 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,991,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,434,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 2.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,499,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,076,000 after purchasing an additional 57,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CBT shares. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cabot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $57.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.49. Cabot Co. has a one year low of $34.84 and a one year high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.05 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.