NFJ Investment Group LLC Makes New $2.87 Million Investment in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,125 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Watts Water Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WTS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,344,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,766,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,297,000 after purchasing an additional 221,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,515,000 after purchasing an additional 159,993 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,870,000 after purchasing an additional 103,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 614.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,976,000 after purchasing an additional 86,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTS opened at $145.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.94. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.77 and a 1 year high of $147.82.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 11,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total value of $1,478,187.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $303,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,515 shares of company stock worth $8,146,983 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

