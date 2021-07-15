NFJ Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 113,173 STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 113,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.07% of STAG Industrial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,153,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,539,000 after buying an additional 754,573 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,317,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,716,000 after purchasing an additional 139,861 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,282,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,794,000 after purchasing an additional 88,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,799,000 after purchasing an additional 413,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,026,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,799,000 after purchasing an additional 302,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $39.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.90. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $39.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.