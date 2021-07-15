NFJ Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 52,288 FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 52,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.07% of FormFactor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 379.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 203.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 308.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $35.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.94. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $52.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FORM. DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CL King began coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $520,546.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,531,481.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,737. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

