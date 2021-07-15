NFT Index Trading Up 12.2% Over Last 7 Days (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 15th. NFT Index has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $11,008.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT Index coin can currently be purchased for approximately $668.80 or 0.02115965 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFT Index has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00049449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00015049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.33 or 0.00848937 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About NFT Index

NFT Index (NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

