NFTX Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.14 Million (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. One NFTX coin can now be purchased for $67.90 or 0.00212940 BTC on exchanges. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $31.86 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NFTX has traded 39% higher against the US dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00050640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $274.08 or 0.00859530 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX (CRYPTO:NFTX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 469,257 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

