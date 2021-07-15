Niftyx Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.68 Million (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. Niftyx Protocol has a total market cap of $5.68 million and approximately $90,932.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00050832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00015330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.61 or 0.00865901 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Profile

Niftyx Protocol (CRYPTO:SHROOM) is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Buying and Selling Niftyx Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niftyx Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niftyx Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

