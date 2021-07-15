NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) CAO Hilary K. Krane Sells 15,000 Shares

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.87, for a total transaction of $2,428,050.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Hilary K. Krane sold 16,000 shares of NIKE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of NIKE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.69. 6,224,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,755,970. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.64. The firm has a market cap of $255.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $162.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,988 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

