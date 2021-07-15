Nimiq (NIM) Price Reaches $0.0047 on Major Exchanges

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a market cap of $37.96 million and $878,347.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,364.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,897.38 or 0.06049487 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $446.78 or 0.01424485 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.89 or 0.00391826 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00137149 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.65 or 0.00611056 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00009164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.23 or 0.00402447 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.44 or 0.00313864 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,685,137,113 coins and its circulating supply is 8,023,637,113 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

