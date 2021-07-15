Niobium Coin (NBC) Price Tops $0.0038

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Niobium Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Niobium Coin has a market cap of $235,204.52 and $87.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00049821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015311 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.95 or 0.00852622 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000365 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin (CRYPTO:NBC) is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Niobium Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

