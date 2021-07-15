Noir (NOR) Market Cap Achieves $123,859.88

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Noir has a market cap of $123,859.88 and $225.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Noir has traded down 68.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00036013 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.23 or 0.00249481 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00035101 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00012365 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Noir Profile

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,536,789 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

