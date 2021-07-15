Noku 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,910.00 (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. In the last week, Noku has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One Noku coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Noku has a total market capitalization of $5.09 million and approximately $2,910.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Noku Coin Profile

Noku (NOKU) is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. Noku’s official message board is medium.com/nokugroup . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noku’s official website is www.noku.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Noku

