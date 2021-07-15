Noku (NOKU) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,944.00

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. In the last week, Noku has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. One Noku coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000524 BTC on major exchanges. Noku has a market capitalization of $5.25 million and $2,944.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00050870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00015477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $279.60 or 0.00873195 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Noku Coin Profile

Noku (NOKU) is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. The official message board for Noku is medium.com/nokugroup . Noku’s official website is www.noku.io . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Noku Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

