Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXD) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXD) rose 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.75. Approximately 4,553 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 16,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$2.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$1.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

About Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXD)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.