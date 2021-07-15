Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys 9,314 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,439,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,053,121,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162,366 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $51,317,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,793,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,167 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,588,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,498.5% during the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,405,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

HPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

NYSE:HPE opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 463,150 shares of company stock worth $7,570,465. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.