Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $1.59 Million in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 94,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at $81,685,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Horizon by 777.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,903,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,171 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at $32,794,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at $4,192,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at $1,035,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $1,908,689.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 544,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,952,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 57,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $1,057,573.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 476,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,801,358.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

FHN stock opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

