Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 44,032 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,579 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 44,032 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,916 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Change Path LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $2,041,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $57.67 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Welsh Kontessa S. Haynes sold 5,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $333,055.00. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

