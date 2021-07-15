Nomura Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 64.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,152 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 191,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,595,000 after purchasing an additional 33,344 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,074,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,429,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.24.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $93.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.55. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

