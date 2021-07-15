Non-Fungible Yearn Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.13 Million (NFY)

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Non-Fungible Yearn has a total market capitalization of $4.13 million and approximately $38,117.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be purchased for $54.17 or 0.00171080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00050292 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015539 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.23 or 0.00856632 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn (CRYPTO:NFY) is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,297 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

