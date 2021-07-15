Norcros (LON:NXR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Norcros plc (LON:NXR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 319 ($4.17). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 318 ($4.15), with a volume of 31,962 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £257.26 million and a PE ratio of 17.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 307.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a GBX 8.20 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Norcros’s previous dividend of $3.10.

About Norcros (LON:NXR)

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

