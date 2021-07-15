Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 12,625 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.10% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBGS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 22.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 11,867 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 212,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 18,393 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,987,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 40,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBGS shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of JBGS opened at $32.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $165.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.70 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

