Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 319 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Colony Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 13.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 37.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET opened at $369.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.96 and a 52 week high of $378.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $351.03.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $503,932.59. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total transaction of $3,176,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,740 shares of company stock valued at $31,274,342. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.47.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

