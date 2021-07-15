Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 6,979 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,655 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in General Motors by 61.7% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 137,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 52,300 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in General Motors by 2.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,660 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP bought a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth $7,183,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 29.2% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 9.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,086,446.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

NYSE:GM opened at $58.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $84.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. General Motors has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.86.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

