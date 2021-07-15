Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,773 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.20% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 36.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 38.6% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $108,738.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $140,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,866 shares of company stock valued at $651,348. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OFC opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $30.31.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 10.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

