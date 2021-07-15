Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.14% of Envestnet worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Envestnet by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,608,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,215,000 after buying an additional 760,028 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Envestnet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,270,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Envestnet by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,202,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,855,000 after purchasing an additional 122,853 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Envestnet by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,962,000 after acquiring an additional 220,400 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Envestnet by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 988,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,382,000 after acquiring an additional 27,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $73.92 on Thursday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.77. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

