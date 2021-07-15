Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 3,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $261,734.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,136,502.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $176,655.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,809.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $76.78 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

