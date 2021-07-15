Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,135,000 after purchasing an additional 740,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,482,000 after purchasing an additional 127,808 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,532,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,381,000 after purchasing an additional 233,505 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth $92,675,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,356,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,900,000 after acquiring an additional 240,730 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein stock opened at $76.78 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

In other news, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $176,655.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,809.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

