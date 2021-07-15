Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.13% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth $217,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $27.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.06.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

