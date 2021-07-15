Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,416 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.33% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $13.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $15.69.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.98 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 27.23%. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.