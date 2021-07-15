Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 165,031 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 221.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,031 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $5,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMB opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

WMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

