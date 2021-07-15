Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 40,269 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,269 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.07% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBT. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,046,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $267,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165,534 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,333,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,152 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 1st quarter worth $8,972,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,261,230 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,898,000 after acquiring an additional 903,826 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,095,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $175,938,000 after buying an additional 808,700 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

NYSE MBT opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $16.77 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 159.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

