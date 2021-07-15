Nordea Investment Management AB Buys Shares of 319,851 Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 319,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,485,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.28% of Columbia Property Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,844,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $20,327,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 39.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,847,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,708,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,220,000 after purchasing an additional 445,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,212,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,733,000 after purchasing an additional 401,063 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

CXP opened at $17.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Columbia Property Trust has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $19.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 55.26%.

CXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.35.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.