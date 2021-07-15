Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stock Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,707 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.29% of TTM Technologies worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth $164,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTMI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $98,044.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $41,861.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,445.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,577 shares of company stock worth $403,136 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.64. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $15.36.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

