Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stock Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.13% of Premier worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PINC. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Premier by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Premier in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in Premier by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Premier by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Premier in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $35.35 on Thursday. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $37.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.44.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $469.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.08 million. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PINC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays downgraded Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

