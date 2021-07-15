Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,087.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $259.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.96.

NYSE EFX opened at $247.30 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $248.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.88.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

