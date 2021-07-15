Nordea Investment Management AB Has $4.04 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3,862.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,817,000 after buying an additional 4,299,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,015,000 after buying an additional 1,600,497 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $140,645,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,330,000 after buying an additional 1,228,744 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 977,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,544,000 after buying an additional 719,678 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK stock opened at $102.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $79.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $78.95 and a 1-year high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.08.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

