Nordea Investment Management AB Has $4.53 Million Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 61.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ANET opened at $369.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $351.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $378.70.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.47.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.82, for a total transaction of $157,278.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166 shares in the company, valued at $52,426.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total value of $25,976.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,740 shares of company stock worth $31,274,342. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

