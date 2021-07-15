Nordea Investment Management AB Has $5.12 Million Holdings in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,405 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.86% of El Pollo Loco worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 296.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 691,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 517,156 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 642,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 294,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,700,000 after purchasing an additional 261,488 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 221,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 527,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 169,100 shares in the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $18.55 on Thursday. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $676.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.50.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $107.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOCO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

In other El Pollo Loco news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of El Pollo Loco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

