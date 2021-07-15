Nordea Investment Management AB Has $5.61 Million Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.17% of National Health Investors worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in National Health Investors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in National Health Investors by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NHI stock opened at $67.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.67, a current ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.15. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.88 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $76,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,035. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NHI shares. Capital One Financial cut shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist upped their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

