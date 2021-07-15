Nordea Investment Management AB Has $5.66 Million Stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,269 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.07% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBT. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of MBT opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $9.81.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $16.77 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 159.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

