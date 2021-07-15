Nordea Investment Management AB Has $5.85 Million Stock Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.26% of Strategic Education worth $5,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Strategic Education by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,039,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $279,399,000 after buying an additional 263,245 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,875,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,141,000 after purchasing an additional 139,728 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 911,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,157 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 426,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,160,000 after purchasing an additional 198,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,492 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,728,000 after purchasing an additional 29,057 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $72.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.77. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.25 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $290.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

